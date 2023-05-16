When every smartphone brand is busy bringing the latest camera technology to their flagship devices, OnePlus is lagging behind in launching the phone with the basic periscope zoom camera. However, it is soon going to change. According to some latest reports, OnePlus 12 will come with a periscope zoom camera technology.

Periscope lenses in smartphones allow for a zoom that goes beyond 2-3x. Google uses the technique in Pixel phones to hit up to 5x optical zoom. Samsung uses it for the 10x telephoto lens on its Ultra devices. Many other brands are also using this technology. Even Apple is also going to introduce a periscope lens on its next iPhone.

OnePlus 12 May Finally Get A Periscope Zoom Camera

The OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 11 both come with traditional zoom methods at 3.3x and 2x respectively.

According to the Digital Chat Station, OnePlus has a “periscope arrangement” in the pipeline, with testing underway. It’s unclear what optical zoom level OnePlus is aiming for. However, it is a good sign that the company is finally jumping on board.

Some reports are also claiming that OnePlus 12 will launch with the periscope zoom camera technology sometime next year. While OnePlus is preparing to launch its first foldable. OnePlus will surely not launch this technology in the foldable phone. Because periscope lenses are quite rare in foldable. Only Google’s new Pixel Fold, Huawei Mate X3 are offering the tech. Most companies stick with basic camera hardware for the sake of space.

