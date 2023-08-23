OnePlus 12 Will Be A Spec Monster Built On A New Substrate Tech

The OnePlus 12 is expected to make its debut in January 2024 exactly one year after the OnePlus 11. The handset has been in the pipeline of rumors for a very long time. Like all other highly anticipated smartphones, it had not one or two rounds of leaked specs. Let me tell you that it’s time for round three. According to the latest reports, the OnePlus 12 will be a spec monster. It will boast a curved screen manufactured by a Chinese company supporting high-frequency pulse width modulation dimming and is evidently built on a new substrate tech.

OnePlus 12 Launch Is Expected in January 2024

The upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will power this handset. It will be paired with either 16GB or a whopping 24GB of RAM. In addition to that, the battery will be 5,400 mAh with support for 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The main camera of the smartphone is tipped to use a new 50 MP Sony IMX9xx sensor. Moreover, it will house a 50 MP ultrawide and a 64 MP 3x periscope telephoto sensor. Let me tell you that the periscope telephoto lens is tipped to be the OnePlus’ first. The phone will come with a metal middle frame as well as an ultra-thin optical fingerprint reader ingrained in the display. The vibration motor is tipped to be an “ultra-large” X-axis motor for crisp and deep vibrations, and of course, there will be a “super-large” heat dissipation area.

According to some previous rumors, the screen size of the handset will be 6.7″. It will come with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a QHD+ resolution. Moreover, 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, a 32 MP selfie snapper, and OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 are expected too.

