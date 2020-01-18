With the start of the new year, all the companies have started working on the new technology. Just like many other companies, OnePlus is working to bring the 120Hz Fluid display in its coming smartphone. From few days, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has been teasing this display. According to him, the upcoming OnePlus device will feature a 120Hz FluidDisplay.

OnePlus 120Hz Fluid Display Teased in a Video

He has also confirmed on Twitter that the OnePlus 8 Pro will enable motion interpolation. It means the users will be able to create additional frames to simulate a higher frame rate if they are watching a 30fps or 60fps video.

If you’ve seen high-quality TVs, you’re no stranger to MEMC. We’ve created a custom MEMC chip that can push ordinary 30fps video up to 120, so any video gets the full advantage of our 120Hz Fluid Display. pic.twitter.com/YPD3fw5uOn — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 16, 2020

He has also shared a comparison of the 120Hz Fluid Display with a 60Hz screen.

The OnePlus 120Hz Fluid Display: The smoothest, most effortless scrolling experience ever on a smartphone. pic.twitter.com/I4FWP64NfO — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 15, 2020

As mentioned earlier, we will get this feature in the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro. As far as its other specs are concerned, it will come with a punch-hole selfie camera. There will be a quad-camera setup on the back. Furthermore, the phone will come with the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset with 12GB of RAM. Also, the phone will run the latest version of Oxygen OS.

The launch date of the phone is not confirmed yet. But hopefully, we will get the phone by the end of the first quarter of 2020.