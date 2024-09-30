OnePlus 13 Display Revealed? New BOE Screen Debuts

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, in China. While the phone’s full design remains under wraps, we may have just gotten our first glimpse at a key component: its display.

OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis announced that the company has successfully tested BOE’s “second-generation Oriental Screen.” This new display technology is expected to be featured in the new OnePlus, following the success of the first-generation Oriental Screen used in the OnePlus 12.

While the display is a key component of the OnePlus 13, there are other rumored features that could make this phone a standout device:

Processor: The OnePlus 13 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor, likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor, likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Camera: OnePlus has been known for its excellent camera performance, and the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a high-quality camera system with multiple lenses.

OnePlus has been known for its excellent camera performance, and the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a high-quality camera system with multiple lenses. Battery and Charging: The phone is likely to have a large battery with support for fast charging.

The phone is likely to have a large battery with support for fast charging. Design: The OnePlus 13 is rumored to have a sleek and modern design, with a focus on premium materials and craftsmanship.

While the image shared by Li Jie Louis doesn’t explicitly confirm that the display belongs to the 13, leaker Digital Chat Station has suggested that this is indeed the case. If true, this would mark our first official look at the phone’s design.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to be a high-end smartphone with top-of-the-line specifications. The new display technology could be one of the standout features, offering improved performance and visual quality.

As we get closer to the launch date, we can expect to see more details about the OnePlus 13’s design, features, and specifications.