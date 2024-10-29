OnePlus 13 First Looks: Outperforming iPhone 16?

OnePlus is all set to unveil its new flagship phone, the OnePlus 13, in China on October 31. It is expected to be followed with a global launch soon after. Recent filings by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) under model number CPH2655 suggest an imminent release of the OnePlus 13 in the US and other markets. If the brand follows its typical release pattern, a global launch could follow within a couple of months of its China launch.

OnePlus has released teaser images for the flagship phone recently confirming the IP68/IP69 rating, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and battery test.

Expected Features:

The OnePlus 13 is anticipated to feature OxygenOS 15.0 based on the latest Android 15 OS. There will be multiple options for users in terms of design. They would be able to choose between either leather or glass finishes.

Performance-wise, some credible sources have confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will be equipped with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The Elite CPU boasts an “all-big-core” architecture for superior processing and multitasking speeds. According to early benchmarks, the chipset astonishingly outperforms Apple’s A18 Pro and incorporates efficiency gains that extend battery life.

Moving towards the display, the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display and supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. For battery-conscious consumers, there is a large 6,000mAh battery with fast 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, according to the leaks.

For photography lovers, the leaks suggest that the OnePlus 13 may arrive with a 50MP triple-camera setup, including a primary LYT-808 sensor, ultra-wide angle, and 3x optical zoom. Moreover, the OxygenOS 15 introduces several improvements including Parallel Processing for faster app loading, Detail Boost for improved photo clarity, and a Circle to Search feature for quick on-screen item searches.

These specifications position the OnePlus 13 as a standout option in the premium smartphone market.

