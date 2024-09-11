The OnePlus 13 is about to launch in October, and recent benchmarks on the popular CPU benchmarking platform Geekbench have revealed exciting specs about the upcoming flagship’s performance. According to the Geekbench listing, the OnePlus 13 will come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, and the results are impressive. The benchmark shows the phone achieving over 10,000 points in the multi-core score, which indicates a substantial performance boost compared to its predecessors.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will feature a unique core configuration with two core clusters: two cores clocked at 4.32 GHz and six cores clocked at 3.53 GHz. These figures suggest a massive leap in speed and efficiency. However, these high clock rates raise some concerns, as such numbers could potentially lead to overheating issues. Even though the new SoC is built on TSMC’s 3nm process technology, which is designed to be highly power-efficient, there is a possibility that these figures might be overstated or inaccurate. Time will tell whether Qualcomm has managed to address potential heat management challenges.

OnePlus 13 Leak Reveals Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Powerhouse and Impressive Specs

Additionally, the benchmark listing confirms that the OnePlus 13 will ship with the latest Android 15 operating system out of the box. This means users will enjoy the newest features and improvements right from the start. Another notable detail is that the OnePlus 13 will have a 16GB RAM variant, further enhancing its multitasking and gaming capabilities. The phone will come with an Adreno 830 GPU, which, according to rumours, will run at 1,250 MHz. This would be a significant upgrade over the Adreno 750 GPU found in current Snapdragon chipsets, potentially offering 25-30% more graphics performance.

Battery life is another area where the OnePlus 13 will shine. The device will feature a massive 6,000mAh battery, paired with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities. OnePlus is reportedly using Silicon-Carbon (Si-C) cells for the battery, allowing the phone to be slimmer while maintaining impressive battery life.

The OnePlus 13 will also feature a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with QHD resolution, promising vibrant colours and deep contrasts. The device will include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner embedded under the screen, enhancing security and convenience. Overall, the OnePlus 13 looks poised to deliver a premium experience with cutting-edge technology and performance.

