The OnePlus 13 is generating buzz among tech enthusiasts, especially those who prioritize performance over branding. Recent leaks from Weibo reveal that this upcoming OnePlus 13 will feature several notable upgrades, including a more advanced ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a bigger battery. With improvements across the board, the OnePlus 13 aims to challenge other premium smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Google Pixel 9 Pro.

One of the most exciting upgrades is the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which will replace the optical sensor found in the OnePlus 12. This new sensor, similar to those used in Samsung and Google’s latest flagships, offers faster, more accurate, and more secure authentication. Unlike optical sensors, the ultrasonic sensor works seamlessly even with wet or dirty fingers, making it more practical for real-world use.

OnePlus 13 Leaks Reveal Pricing and Hardware Boosts

The OnePlus 13 will launch soon in China. According to leaks, the model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will cost CNY 5,299. This represents a 10.4% increase from the OnePlus 12’s price of CNY 4,799 for the same configuration.

While it’s uncertain if the U.S. version will reflect the same price hike if OnePlus follows suit, the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage could cost around $883. Meanwhile, the high-end version with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage might retail for approximately $993. Even with these price adjustments, the OnePlus 13 will remain a competitive alternative to other premium smartphones on the market.

The OnePlus 13 will sport a 6.82-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals and an immersive user experience. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, which might be marketed as the Snapdragon Extreme Edition.

The OnePlus 13 could also introduce a new configuration with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, targeting users who demand maximum performance for gaming, multitasking, and media consumption.

The rear camera setup of the OnePlus 13 will feature three 50MP sensors:

Main camera : Equipped with a Sony LYT-808 sensor for high-quality images.

: Equipped with a Sony LYT-808 sensor for high-quality images. Ultra-wide lens: Backed by a Samsung JN5 sensor for expansive shots.

Backed by a Samsung JN5 sensor for expansive shots. Periscope telephoto lens: Using the Sony LYT-600 sensor, it will offer 3x optical zoom, making it a great option for capturing detailed zoomed-in shots.

The OnePlus 13 will come with a massive 6,000mAh battery, offering excellent battery life for heavy users. Charging will be fast and efficient, thanks to 100W wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging. Additionally, the phone will support magnetic wireless charging, making it more convenient for users who prefer cable-free solutions.

Unlike earlier OnePlus models that lacked official durability ratings, the OnePlus 13 will come with an IP68/69 rating. This ensures that the phone is well-protected against dust and water, giving users peace of mind even in harsh environments.

With powerful hardware, cutting-edge camera features, and fast charging capabilities, the OnePlus 13 is shaping up to be a strong contender in the flagship smartphone market. Although its price might see a slight increase, it remains competitively priced compared to rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. For users who prioritize performance, security, and value for money, the OnePlus 13 promises to deliver a top-tier experience at a reasonable price.