OnePlus 13 Takes Center Stage at Peacekeeper Elite 2024

The highly anticipated OnePlus 13 recently appeared at the Peacekeeper Elite 2024 event in China, giving tech enthusiasts and gamers a sneak peek at its amazing features. The unreleased phone was seen in the hands of tournament participants, highlighting its capabilities in a high-stakes PUBG Mobile tournament. Peacekeeper Elite is a massive event featuring global players vying for millions in prize money. The platform provided a fitting stage for OnePlus to accentuate its latest creation.

OnePlus 13 Shines at Peacekeeper Elite 2024 Event with Spectacular Specs

The photos from the event that surfaced on Weibo revealed three color variants of the OnePlus 13: a sleek Black, striking Blue with a White camera island, and elegant White with a silver band. These images are quite similar to the previously teased design elements from OnePlus, including the iconic Hasselblad logo near the camera island. It indicates an upgraded camera system.

The upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 also known as the Snapdragon 8 Elite will power OnePlus 13. It will reportedly deliver exceptional performance and a significant leap in speed and efficiency. Moreover, the phone will handle demanding mobile gaming and multitasking with ease. The much-anticipated handset will boast up to 24GB RAM, 1TB of internal storage, and a 6.82-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, a 6000mAh battery supporting 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging will keep its lights on. The smartphone will come with IP 68/69 protection from dust and water. With all these promising features, the upcoming OnePlus phone is setting itself up to be a formidable flagship contender.

The company hasn’t announced an official release date yet. However, pre-orders for the OnePlus 13 have already begun in China. The global launch is anticipated in early 2024. It will definitely give tough competition to the flagship killers like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. With its competitive pricing and premium features, the OnePlus 13 will be a game-changer in the Android flagship market. What do you think? Do share with us in the comment section.