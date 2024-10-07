OnePlus 13 to Feature Magnetic Wireless Charging: Android’s Answer to MagSafe

OnePlus is all set to make waves in the flagship smartphone market with its highly anticipated OnePlus 13. According to the latest reports and confirmations from company executives, the upcoming OnePlus phone will feature MagSafe-like magnetic wireless charging, a standout feature on Apple’s iPhones since 2020. This new feature will make the OnePlus 13 one of the first Android flagships to adopt magnetic charging. It will be setting a new trend for future Android phones.

MagSafe was first introduced by Apple with the iPhone 12. It revolutionized the wireless charging experience by using magnets to provide a secure fit and precise alignment. Charging became more reliable and efficient. Moreover, common issues of misalignment that plague traditional wireless charging setups were also reduced. Now, OnePlus is bringing this comfort to Android users, starting with the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus COO Kinder Liu recently confirmed it on Weibo. While responding to fan questions about cases for the upcoming phone, he revealed that OnePlus 13 cases will feature a “magnetic suction function.” It clearly highlights the inclusion of magnetic wireless charging. This announcement also supports leaks from trusted sources who previously hinted at OnePlus developing a range of magnetic cases with wireless charging for the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 13 Brings iPhone’s Magnetic Wireless Charging to Android

The OnePlus 12 already supports 50W wireless fast charging. Now, the OnePlus 13 is anticipated to maintain this remarkable capability while integrating the new magnetic charging feature. This will allow users to charge their Android phones seamlessly with magnetic chargers. Moreover, they will be able to attach accessories like car and bike mounts more conveniently. Besides this, the company is reportedly developing a magnetic snap-on cooler accessory for heat dissipation for gamers and heavy users.

OnePlus 13 will definitely stand out in the smartphone market giving tough competition to its rivals. The company will also encourage other Android manufacturers, such as Oppo, to follow suit with magnetic charging support on their flagship devices. By offering this iPhone-inspired charging technology, OnePlus will make wireless charging more reliable and user-friendly, making the device more versatile for additional accessories. So, are you guys ready for one of the most innovative Android devices of the year?

