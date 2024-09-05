Samsung’s display arm has long dominated the OLED market, supplying its cutting-edge panels to top Android smartphones, including Google’s Pixel lineup and even Apple’s iPhones. However, in recent years, Chinese smartphone manufacturers have shifted their focus to another emerging player in OLED technology: BOE. A prime example of this shift is the OnePlus 12, which uses BOE’s flagship X1 OLED panel. This trend will continue, as OnePlus recently confirmed that its upcoming OnePlus 13 will also feature BOE’s next-generation OLED panel.

BOE recently teased the launch of its new flagship X-series OLED display at the BOE Global Innovation Partner Conference. Although the specific details of the panel are still under wraps, OnePlus President Li Jie confirmed that the two companies are collaborating to enhance display technology further. The focus will be on improving brightness, screen quality, and eye protection measures. This partnership aims to push the boundaries of OLED technology in smartphones, ensuring that users get a superior visual experience.

OnePlus 13 to Launch with Advanced BOE OLED Panel and Massive Battery

We will get the full specifications of BOE’s latest OLED display in October 2024. Once announced, it will likely set new standards for smartphone screens.

The current BOE X1 OLED panel used in the OnePlus 12 is a testament to the company’s growing prowess. The panel boasts a 6.82-inch display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, 10-bit colour depth, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming for reduced eye strain. The first non-Samsung OLED panel to receive an A+ ranking from DisplayMate, known for evaluating display quality, was BOE’s OLED panel. Given the success of the X1 panel, expectations are high for BOE’s second-generation OLED, which should deliver even better performance, including higher brightness levels and lower power consumption.

Although Li Jie’s post on Weibo did not explicitly state that the OnePlus 13 will use BOE’s new flagship display, the strong collaboration between the two companies suggests this is almost certain. The OnePlus 13 will also be one of the first smartphones to feature BOE’s next-gen OLED technology, ensuring users benefit from the latest advancements in screen technology.

In addition to its anticipated superior display, the OnePlus 13 will also launch with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, making it one of the first Android smartphones to feature the latest processing technology. Rumours suggest that OnePlus may push the release timeline forward, potentially launching the OnePlus 13 in late October or early November of 2024. If true, this would make the OnePlus 13 one of the earliest Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-powered smartphones on the market.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 13 will also feature a massive 6,100mAh ‘Glacier battery,’ which could retain 80% of its original capacity after four years. This extended battery life would be a significant selling point, ensuring that the device remains reliable and efficient for years to come.

Overall, the collaboration between OnePlus and BOE will redefine display standards in the smartphone industry, while the other rumoured features, such as the powerful chipset and long-lasting battery, make the OnePlus 13 a highly anticipated device for 2024.