OnePlus 13R Leaks: A Mid-Range Powerhouse in the Making

A new Geekbench listing has revealed key details about the upcoming OnePlus 13R, a mid-range smartphone that is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 13.

The device, codenamed CPH2645, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the same powerful processor found in the OnePlus 12. This indicates that the 13R will offer impressive performance, even though it’s positioned as a more affordable option.

The leaked Geekbench benchmark results show that the OnePlus 13R achieved scores comparable to other Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered devices. The device also comes with 12GB of RAM and runs on Android 15 with OxygenOS 15 on top.

While the OnePlus 13R will undoubtedly be a capable device, it’s important to note that it will likely have some compromises compared to the flagship OnePlus 13. We can expect differences in areas like camera quality, display resolution, and battery capacity.

However, the 13R is still expected to offer a compelling value proposition for those looking for a powerful mid-range smartphone. With its impressive hardware and software, it could become a popular choice among consumers.

As we get closer to the official launch, we can expect more details about the OnePlus 13R to emerge. Stay tuned for further updates.

Let us know what you think of this new phone!