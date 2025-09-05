OnePlus 13s PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

With cutting-edge technology, innovative features, and sleek design, the OnePlus 13s promises to elevate your smartphone experience to new heights. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the PTA Tax on the OnePlus 13s if you are importing it to Pakistan.

OnePlus 13s PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

Model PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
OnePlus 13s 19,000

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5–10%, not more.

Learn how you can Register Your Phone with PTA DIRBS for Free as an overseas Pakistani in 2025.

OnePlus 13s PTA tax / exact customs duty are mentioned above to help you know the exact cost of importing the latest OnePlus Smartphone to Pakistan. You’ll be able to use it for 60 days; afterward, your phone won’t work with any local SIM.

You might want to register it for 30 days on your passport to avail of the discount.

FBR has reduced taxes quite a lot when compared to the initial stages of the DIRBS program being launched.

