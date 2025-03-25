OnePlus 13T: A Compact Smartphone with a Massive 6,200 mAh Battery

OnePlus is gearing up to introduce a new compact smartphone, the OnePlus 13T. This device will offer a 6.3-inch display, making it similar in size to the Oppo Find X8S, a model from OnePlus’ sister company. While the OnePlus 13T has been making rounds in the rumour mill for some time, recent leaks have brought it back into the spotlight due to its impressive battery capacity, which is particularly notable for a phone of its size.

Massive Battery for a Compact Device

According to a new report from China, the OnePlus 13T will feature a massive 6,200 mAh battery, which is significantly large for a phone with a 6.3-inch display. To put this into perspective, the OnePlus 13, which is a larger model, will come with a 6,000 mAh battery. This means the 13T will offer more battery power despite its smaller size. Additionally, the phone will support 80W fast wired charging, ensuring quick recharge times. If these specifications hold true, the OnePlus 13T could become one of the most power-efficient compact flagship smartphones available.

Camera Setup – Two or Three Lenses?

There have been conflicting reports regarding the OnePlus 13T’s camera system. Some leaks suggest that it will feature a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 50 MP telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom. However, other rumours indicate that the device may come with a triple-camera system, adding an 8 MP ultrawide lens to the mix. Regardless of the final configuration, OnePlus is expected to offer a capable photography experience, aligning with its reputation for delivering high-quality camera systems.

Display, Performance, and Design

The OnePlus 13T will sport a 6.3-inch display with a “1.5K” resolution. While the exact details of the screen technology remain unknown, it is likely to be an AMOLED panel featuring an embedded optical fingerprint scanner for biometric security. The phone will come with a metal frame and a glass back, giving it a premium look and feel.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 13T will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This processor will deliver flagship-level performance, ensuring smooth multitasking, efficient power management, and excellent gaming capabilities.

Expected Launch and Availability

OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch the 13T in April 2025. However, it remains unclear whether the device will be available globally or in select markets. Given the company’s history, it is possible that the phone will debut in China first, with an international release following later.

Our Thoughts

The OnePlus 13T is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the brand’s lineup, particularly due to its impressive battery size, high-end chipset, and compact form factor. If OnePlus manages to offer competitive pricing along with these powerful features, the 13T could become a popular choice among users looking for a premium yet compact smartphone. More details will likely emerge as the launch date approaches, so fans of the brand should stay tuned for further updates.

