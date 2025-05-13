OnePlus 13T PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan
OnePlus has recently launched the 13T in the flagship killer category. With cutting-edge technology, innovative features, and sleek design, the OnePlus 13T promises to elevate your smartphone experience to new heights. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the OnePlus 13 PTA Tax on passport and CNIC if you are importing the OnePlus 13T to Pakistan.
|Model
|PTA Tax on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|OnePlus 13T
|75,499
|95,698
Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5–10%, not more.
NOTE!
OnePlus 13 PTA tax / exact customs duty are mentioned above to help you know the exact cost of importing the latest OnePlus Smartphone to Pakistan. You’ll be able to use it for 60 days; afterward, your phone won’t work with any local SIM.
TIP!
You might want to register it for 30 days on your passport to avail of the discount.
FBR has reduced taxes quite a lot when compared to the initial stages of the DIRBS program being launched.