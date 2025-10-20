OnePlus 15 Launch Date Revealed Featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 7,300mAh Battery

Excitement is building as OnePlus continues to tease its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, revealing new details about its powerful hardware. The company has confirmed that the device will come equipped with a massive 7,300mAh battery supporting 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, setting a new benchmark for speed and endurance in the lineup.

In a recent teaser, OnePlus showcased the Absolute Black variant, featuring a matte rear panel that resists light scratches and easily wipes clean — a clear nod to the brand’s focus on premium design durability.

Meanwhile, the global variant has appeared on Geekbench, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and Android 16. The device achieved 3,615 points in single-core and 10,261 points in multi-core tests, signaling top-tier performance.

The OnePlus 15 is also expected to sport a 165Hz AMOLED display and will debut alongside the OnePlus Ace 6, promising a compelling blend of power, performance, and refined design for flagship enthusiasts.

Leaked reports further suggest that the phone will feature a triple-camera setup, headlined by a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering around 3.5x optical zoom with an f/2.8 aperture. The main wide-angle camera may use a 24mm lens with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, while a 15mm ultra-wide lens with f/2.0 aperture is also expected. Notably, OnePlus is said to be using its in-house DetailMax Engine for image processing, following the conclusion of its partnership with Hasselblad.

OnePlus has confirmed the China launch date for its next flagship, the OnePlus 15, set for October 27, 2025, with a global launch expected shortly after. With cutting-edge specifications, refined design, and upgraded imaging capabilities, the OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Android flagships of the year.

