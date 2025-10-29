OnePlus 15 Launched With Massive 7300 mAh Battery and Flat Display; Expected PTA tax & Price in Pakistan

OnePlus has officially unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6, at a launch event in China. The latest lineup brings a fresh design approach, powerful new hardware, and one of the largest batteries ever seen in a OnePlus device. A global rollout is expected in November, and the OnePlus 15 is likely to reach Pakistan shortly afterward.

The OnePlus 15 abandons the curved-edge screens of its predecessors in favour of a flat 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The screen supports Full HD+ resolution and a 165 Hz refresh rate, replacing the previous 6.82-inch QHD+ 120 Hz panel. The new BOE X3 panel features uniform 1.15 mm bezels, resulting in a cleaner and more compact form factor. The smartphone will be available in Absolute Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune colours.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, the OnePlus 15 promises top-tier performance. It runs ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, and comes with up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage. The OnePlus Ace 6, designed for the Chinese market, uses a slightly modified version of the same chipset — the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition.

Camera Upgrades

OnePlus has ended its long-standing collaboration with Hasselblad for the new lineup. The OnePlus 15 now integrates Oppo’s Lumo Imaging System for image processing.

Its triple-camera setup includes a 50 MP main sensor, a 50 MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 50 MP ultrawide lens. The front camera is rated at 32 MP.

Battery and Charging

The OnePlus 15 introduces one of the largest batteries in any premium phone to date, a 7,300 mAh cell with support for 120 W fast wired and 50 W wireless charging. The company claims the device can reach 50% charge in just 15 minutes.

Pricing and Expected Tax in Pakistan

In China, the base 12 GB / 256 GB variant of the OnePlus 15 is priced around USD 560, which roughly converts to Rs 168,000 before taxes and import duties.

However, after including the PTA tax and customs duties, the effective retail price is expected to exceed Rs 200,000. For context, the OnePlus 14 was previously listed at around Rs 200,000 in Pakistan. Although official PTA tax data for the model remains unavailable, earlier OnePlus flagships such as the OnePlus 13 carried duties of roughly Rs 76,000 (passport registration) and Rs 96,000 (CNIC registration).

Given this trend, the OnePlus 15’s higher declared value means its PTA tax is expected to remain within the same bracket, potentially pushing the overall retail price to Rs 210,000 or higher once officially available in the country.

With its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, high-refresh display, and record-breaking battery, the OnePlus 15 stands out as a strong Android flagship contender. Yet, the growing impact of currency depreciation and PTA taxation continues to challenge accessibility for premium devices in Pakistan.