The OnePlus 15 is getting closer to launch, and excitement is already building. Rumours suggest the OnePlus 15 will debut next month, and one of its biggest highlights may be a blazing-fast 165Hz display refresh rate.

Now, Li Jie, President of OnePlus China, has practically confirmed this. In a recent post on Weibo, he spoke about the importance of high refresh rates in smartphones and hinted that OnePlus is ready to raise the bar once again.

In his post, Li Jie welcomed Apple to the “high refresh rate era.” Apple recently made 120Hz screens standard across its iPhone lineup, even for the basic models. For years, only the Pro versions offered smoother scrolling.

OnePlus 15 Set to Break Records With 165Hz Display, Executive Hints

Li described high refresh rates as “one of the most important improvements in mobile phone user experience in the past ten years.” He added that OnePlus would “once again lead the industry” in this area. His statement makes it clear that OnePlus plans to go beyond the common 120Hz standard.

If the leaks are correct, the OnePlus 15 will be the first flagship from the brand to feature a 165Hz refresh rate. That’s faster than most smartphones currently on the market. By comparison, Apple’s iPhones and many Android flagships still max out at 120Hz.

The decision to skip the number 14 and move directly to the OnePlus 15 follows cultural considerations. In some Asian markets, the number 14 is avoided because of tetraphobia, the fear of the number four.

While the jump sounds exciting, some experts are cautious about how noticeable the change will be. Moving from 60Hz to 120Hz was a huge leap. Users instantly felt smoother scrolling, faster animations, and an overall better experience.

However, going from 120Hz to 165Hz may not feel as dramatic. The improvement is real, but most people might not see it in daily use unless they play high-performance mobile games designed to take advantage of ultra-high refresh rates.

Still, for gamers and tech enthusiasts, the OnePlus 15 could be a dream device. With faster response times and smoother visuals, it may stand out as one of the best options for competitive gaming on mobile.

OnePlus has often positioned itself as a challenger brand that pushes innovation. With this move, it seems ready to set a new standard in the smartphone industry. Li Jie’s confidence suggests that the company expects other brands to follow its lead, just like they did when 120Hz became common.

The OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be a major release. While the company hasn’t officially revealed full details, Li Jie’s hints confirm that display technology will be a key selling point.

Whether the average user will notice the jump from 120Hz to 165Hz remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: OnePlus wants to stay ahead of the curve, and it’s not afraid to push the limits of smartphone displays.