OnePlus 15T Display Teaser Reveals Slimmer Bezels Than iPhone 17 Pro

The OnePlus 15T is creating quite a buzz ahead of its expected launch in China later this month. Known for offering premium features at competitive prices, OnePlus has already revealed that the upcoming model will be a compact flagship, featuring an upgraded periscope telephoto camera. Now, fans have something new to get excited about: the phone’s display. The latest teaser has revealed the slimmer display of the OnePlus 15.

OnePlus China President Li Jie recently shared an image of the OnePlus 15T’s screen on the social media platform Weibo. The teaser focuses on the phone’s slim and uniform bezels, showing a side-by-side comparison with what seems to be Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro. According to Li Jie, the OnePlus 15T will feature slimmer bezels than the iPhone, offering a more immersive viewing experience.

The executive also highlighted the technologies behind the new display design. He mentioned a new chip-level packaging process and several in-house display innovations that allow OnePlus to reduce bezel thickness without compromising durability or display quality. This step reflects the company’s ongoing effort to match, and even surpass, the design standards set by its competitors.

Early reports and leaks indicate that the OnePlus 15T will sport a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. Additionally, the display is expected to support a high refresh rate of 165Hz, promising smoother scrolling, faster gaming performance, and more responsive touch interactions. For users who value visuals, these specifications suggest that the OnePlus 15T could offer one of the best displays in its class.

Beyond the display, OnePlus has teased other improvements in the 15T. The upgraded periscope telephoto camera is expected to enhance zoom capabilities, allowing for sharper images even at long distances. Combined with the compact design, these features could make the OnePlus 15T appealing to users who want a premium smartphone without a bulky form factor.

The OnePlus 15T is part of the brand’s strategy to continue offering flagship-level features in a smaller, more affordable package. With rivals like Apple and Samsung constantly pushing the limits of smartphone design, OnePlus appears determined to keep up by focusing on both aesthetics and performance. Slimmer bezels not only improve the look of the device but also provide a more engaging experience when watching videos, gaming, or browsing apps.

As the launch date approaches, more information about the OnePlus 15T’s specifications, pricing, and availability will emerge. Fans are particularly eager to see how the phone performs in real-world use, especially given the claims about its display and camera. If the teaser is any indication, OnePlus is aiming to set a new benchmark in compact flagship smartphones.