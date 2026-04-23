OnePlus 16 Leaks Reveal Powerful Snapdragon Chip and Massive Display Upgrades

The OnePlus 16 is still several months away from an official launch, but early leaks are already giving a detailed look at what the upcoming flagship might offer. Recent rumors suggest that OnePlus is preparing major upgrades in both performance and display, along with a significant boost in battery and camera capabilities.

According to well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 16 will run on Qualcomm’s next-generation processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. The company has not revealed the chipset yet. However, it is already a top-tier mobile processor aimed at high-end flagship devices. If true, this would place the OnePlus 16 among the most powerful smartphones of its time.

OnePlus 16 Leak Reveals Powerful Snapdragon Chip and Massive Display Upgrades

One of the most discussed upgrades is the display. The OnePlus 16 will feature a 6.78-inch custom LTPO panel developed by BOE. It will reportedly support a 1.5K resolution, which aims to balance sharp visuals with better power efficiency. One of the standout details is the extremely thin bezels, measuring around 1mm on all sides, which would give the phone a very modern, edge-to-edge look.

The phone will also come with an improved refresh rate. Leaks suggest a minimum refresh rate of 185Hz, with a peak reaching up to 240Hz. If accurate, this would make the OnePlus 16 one of the smoothest smartphone displays available. Such high refresh rates could improve gaming performance and overall scrolling fluidity, although real-world usage will depend on software optimization.

In addition, the display may include a custom touch control IC, which is designed to improve touch responsiveness and accuracy. There are also claims that the screen could support the BT.2020 color gamut, which would allow for a wider range of colors and more accurate visuals, especially useful for media consumption and content creation.

On the camera side, earlier rumors point toward a powerful setup with two 200-megapixel sensors. This could include a primary camera and a periscope telephoto lens, suggesting strong zoom capabilities and high-detail photography. While these specifications are still unconfirmed, they indicate that OnePlus may be focusing heavily on camera performance in this generation.

Battery life is another area where the OnePlus 16 could see a major improvement. Reports suggest a large 9,000 mAh battery, which is significantly bigger than typical flagship batteries. To support fast charging, the device may offer 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, allowing users to quickly power up despite the large capacity.

Overall, the OnePlus 16 is shaping up to be a feature-packed flagship based on early leaks. While none of these details are officially confirmed yet, they paint a picture of a device focused on performance, display quality, and endurance. More concrete information is expected as the launch approaches.