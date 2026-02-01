Early leaks about the OnePlus 16 have started to appear online, giving tech enthusiasts a first look at what specs OnePlus’s next flagship smartphone could have. While the device is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2026, these details are still preliminary and should be treated with caution. That said, the leaked specifications suggest that OnePlus is aiming high with its upcoming model.

According to the leaks, the OnePlus 16 may feature a flat BOE X5 OLED display. The screen is said to have a 1220p resolution, which should offer sharp visuals and good clarity for daily use. One of the most eye-catching claims is the 240Hz refresh rate. If this turns out to be true, it would be a major step forward, especially for gaming and smooth scrolling. Such a high refresh rate could place the OnePlus 16 among the most fluid smartphone displays on the market.

OnePlus 16 Specs Leak Online: What We Know So Far

Under the hood, the phone is rumored to be powered by a Pro version of Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon Elite Gen 6 processor. This chipset is said to reach clock speeds of up to 6GHz, which sounds impressive on paper. If accurate, users can expect top-tier performance for multitasking, gaming, and demanding applications. The processor may be paired with LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, both of which are expected to improve speed and efficiency. However, the leak also mentions that storage will not be expandable, which may disappoint some users.

Battery life appears to be another major highlight. The OnePlus 16 is rumored to pack a massive 9,000 mAh battery. This is significantly larger than what most flagship phones currently offer and could translate into extended usage without frequent charging. Charging speeds also seem promising, with reports of 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. If true, users could enjoy fast top-ups despite the large battery size.

Camera specifications are equally ambitious. The leak suggests that the phone could feature two 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP5 sensors. One would be used as the main camera, while the other would power a periscope telephoto lens. This setup could allow for highly detailed photos and improved zoom capabilities. There is also mention of a new ultrawide camera, though specific details about it have not been revealed yet.

Additional features include an Ultrasonic 2.0 fingerprint scanner embedded under the display, which should offer faster and more reliable unlocking. The phone may also come with dual coaxial speakers for better audio output and a 0916R vibration motor to enhance haptic feedback.

Overall, while it is still too early to confirm these specifications, the leaked details paint an exciting picture of the OnePlus 16. If even some of these features make it to the final product, the device could be one of the most powerful smartphones of its time. As always, more reliable information is expected closer to the official launch.