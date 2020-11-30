OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are now receiving OxygenOS update. The update is coming with November 2020 security patch and the update version is 10.3.7. The latest update is coming with several system optimisations and improvements to Game Space. OnePlus officially shared about the development for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T on its forum.

Users of OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T will get to experience some new features in OxygenOS 10.3.7 that include ‘Hide silent notifications in status bar’ feature, along with system stability improvements. This incremental over-the-air (OTA) update is rolling out in phases just like previous updates.

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receive OxygenOS Update

In the official forum post, the company confirms that OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T have started receiving OxygenOS 10.3.7 update with system and Game Space improvements. The features in the system update can be switched on by heading to Settings > Apps & Notifications > Notifications > Advanced > Hide silent notifications. Well, it is important to mention here that the issues with screenshots not working have also been fixed. In the latest update, the overall system stability and general bugs have been fixed by the company.

For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, we appreciate your active feedback and for reaching out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas. Thank you for your patience and as always, we look forward to getting your continued feedback via the Community app,” the company said in its blog.

Initialltially, the OTA will be received by a limited number of users as it is a staged rollout but the company has confirmed that there are no critical bugs. Moreover, users will not be able to download it with the help of VPN as the rollout is not based on regions. The company randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.

