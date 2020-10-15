OnePlus 7 Series to Get Android 11 in December





Recently, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro have received the Android 11 update. And now many users are waiting that when OnePlus 7 series, the phones from 2019, is getting the update. The family members are OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro, as well as the 5G variants.

Well, the new report suggests that the OnePlus 7 series is getting the Android 11 update at some point in December. This was revealed by a company’s spokesperson when he was talking to Android Authority.

What the Android 11 Update will Bring to OnePlus 7 Series?

Android 11will introduce “conversations” notifications; which are designed for a chat and messaging and will be appeared in pop-up overlays known as “bubbles”.

Users will also be able to mark the conversations as “priority” to give them greater prominence (pushing them to the top of notifications, and allowing them to bypass do not disturb mode).

Furthermore, the notification history over the past 24 hours will be displayed. In order to replace the existing overlay permission, Bubbles is designed. The voice control system will recognize the screen context.

When a user holds the power button, the menu will be displayed which includes an area devoted to controlling smart home devices. Media controls will be displayed as part of the quick settings area and no longer as a persistent notification. Users will be able to pin the apps on the share menu.

Android 11 will introduce “one-time” permissions for camera, microphone, and location to the phones.

