Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update is now hitting OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 phones. According to the sources that the OTA update is incremental in nature and a small percentage of users will recieve the update today. The OnePlus will make the broad rollout of the update in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs in it.

The older phones such as OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, and OnePlus Nord will also receive the Android 11 update in the future.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Receive Android 11

OxygenOS 11 is coming with a new design and will come with the overall experience of users on big screens. Moreover, the update is coming with an Always-on Ambient Display, five new themes for Zen Mode, and a custom time range feature for the Dark Mode.

“With a fresh new design to empower more efficiency for your overall experience in big screen, OxygenOS is a step forward for both OnePlus and for our users. From our first OxygenOS 11’s Developer Preview back in August, where we shared an early version to our most technically-inclined community members, to this stable release, we’ve been gradually rolling out features to let our users first experience them and share feedback with our team. We have heard your voice—be it positive or negative—and squashed bugs and improved overall stability, providing users with a fast and smooth experience, in fresh yet familiar OxygenOS.”OnePlus announced.

Key updates include:

System

Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details.

Brand-new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. You can have day and night at your hand now.

Optimized stability on some third-party applications and improved user experience.

Game Space

Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience.

Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram and WhatsApp. (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)

Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.

Ambient Display

Added Always-on ambient Display function, custom Schedule/All day option included. (To set: Settings > Display > Ambient Display)

Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

Newly added 10 new clock styles. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

Dark Mode

Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.

Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (To set: Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically > Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range.)

Zen Mode

Added 5 new themes (ocean, space, grassland, and so on), and more timing options.

Included the Group feature in Zen Mode, now you can invite your friends and enable the Zen Mode together.

Gallery

Story function supported, automatically forming weekly videos with photos and video in storage.

Loading speed optimized, and the image preview is now faster.

If you are owning an OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro then you can get the update by visiting Settings > System > System Update. Before getting the update check the handset’s battery level which should be above than 30 per cent and the available storage space should be at least 3 GB.

