Previously, we saw that the regular OnePlus 8 has appeared on Geekbench revealing some key specs. But this is not the only smartphone going to reveal this year. There is a Pro and Lite version too. This time we get some renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro. The leaked image has revealed the camera Specs of OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Specs Revealed-Check it Out Here

The leaked picture has revealed that the upcoming phone will come with triple camera setup at the back aligned vertically in the centre. There is a 3D ToF unit placed on the left side and the flash right below.

The regular version will also come with a triple camera setup. However, the company has skipped the 3D ToF module in the regular model. Moreover, OnePlus 8 will have a smaller earpiece and a thinner top bezel.

As far as the specs of OnePlus Lite are concerned, it will obviously have some lower specs in some regards. It will have a different design and will come with a dual-camera setup on the back.

As far as the launch date of the OnePlus 8 series is concerned, the company has not officially revealed anything regarding this yet. But we will hopefully get these phones sometimes in March.