The upcoming OnePlus 8 series launch event will take place on April 14 officially. The OnePlus announced it on its official Twitter account that the big event is going to be live-streamed on YouTube at 3PM UTC time. This year the tagline of the phone is “Lead with Speed”.

OnePlus 8 Series to be Launched on April 14

The OnePlus 8 series is expected to be available in three variants, the Lite variant might join the vanilla and Pro models after a couple of months. According to the OnePlus, the lineup will have a “full series of 5G devices,” and users will get to see a device with a 120Hz display in the lineup.

At the launch event, two main devices will be launched- the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. Some reports have also claimed that a cheaper third device called the “OnePlus Z will also join the series.

According to the recent report from the German site Winfuture, the new OnePlus 8 smartphone has also shown that the device will come in three unique colors at launch.

OnePlus 8. Official renders. Many of them. Crazy new “Glow” color, fancy new Green color, standard Black looking pretty nice, too. Check them out here: https://t.co/C5GdYO8D5p — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 29, 2020

The leaked pictures claimed that the color variants are a seafoam green, an “interstellar glow” variant and a basic black. Moreover, the photos on Winfuture also shows that this time OnePlus 8 is ditching its notch.

Recommended Reading: OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Specs Revealed