OnePlus 8 Series to be Launched on April 14

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Mar 31, 2020
The upcoming OnePlus 8 series launch event will take place on April 14 officially. The OnePlus announced it on its official Twitter account that the big event is going to be live-streamed on YouTube at 3PM UTC time. This year the tagline of the phone is “Lead with Speed”.

The OnePlus 8 series is expected to be available in three variants, the Lite variant might join the vanilla and Pro models after a couple of months. According to the OnePlus, the lineup will have a “full series of 5G devices,” and users will get to see a device with a 120Hz display in the lineup.

At the launch event, two main devices will be launched- the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. Some reports have also claimed that a cheaper third device called the “OnePlus Z will also join the series.

According to the recent report from the German site Winfuture, the new OnePlus 8 smartphone has also shown that the device will come in three unique colors at launch.

The leaked pictures claimed that the color variants are a seafoam green, an “interstellar glow” variant and a basic black. Moreover, the photos on Winfuture also shows that this time OnePlus 8 is ditching its notch.

Zainab Saeed

