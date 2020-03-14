OnePlus is working on its upcoming 8 series. The series will include vanilla, a Pro and a Lite variant. We have come across many leaks and renders revealing the key specs of its models. But the thing that we did not know was the launch date of the devices. Anyways, OnePlus has reportedly scheduled an event to reveal its new flagship models. The company will reveal the vanilla and a Pro model on April 15. However, the Lite version will release later. Moreover, – the event will be held online event due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

OnePlus 8 Series will Launch on April 15

As we are sure now that the Lite device will not launch in the event going to held next month. Let’s wait a bit more for the device. It will be the company’s first phone to use a non-Snapdragon chipset. Let’s see when the company will launch this phone.

The delay in the launch is because of the manufacturing delay. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the company has faced the development challenges. Anyways, we hope to get the issues resolved very soon.

Moving forward, let’s have a quick look at the key specs of the upcoming phones. OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will comw with the Snapdragon 865 chipsets. Also, these will feature 120Hz screens and new triple camera setup at the back.