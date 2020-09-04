It seems 2020 is not affecting the routine of OnePlus and the company is habitually releasing a new flagship at the end of the year. The mobile manufacturer is getting ready to introduce the new smartphone named as OnePlus 8T. The new report has just leaked the OnePlus 8T specs.

According to a new leak, the upcoming OnePlus 8T will be coming with a 6.55-inch AMOLED touchscreen along with a 120Hz refresh rate. So we can say that the phone will have an exact same size as its predecessor, the OnePlus 8, while the refresh rate is a step up from the 90Hz to 120Hz.

OnePlus 8T Specs Leaked

In addition to that, the leaked image also suggests that the OnePlus 8T may switch to a flat panel. The upcoming device rear will have a quad-camera setup, headlined by a 48 MP main sensor, alongside a 16 MP ultrawide, a 5 MP macro cam, and a 2 MP depth sensor. These are the same as the OnePlus 8’s cameras. The source of the leak says that the OnePlus 8T’s main snapper will have a newer imaging sensor than its predecessor. Which will, no doubt, improve the picture quality.

The 8T will be powered by the newer Snapdragon 865+ chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Most interestingly, the 8T will run Android 11 out of the box, with OxygenOS 11.

