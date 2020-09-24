OnePlus 8T teases 65W Warp Charge support

OnePlus announced today that the new upcoming OnePlus 8T will enable 65W quick charging through the company’s latest Warp Charge 65 model. The company advertises that with the new technology, you will be able to get “a day’s power in 15 minutes,” and it clearly states that a 15-minute charging will recover 58 percent of the battery capacity, with a full charge of the 4,500mAh battery of the phone taking only 39 minutes.

Faster charging speeds tend to generate more heat, but OnePlus says that the 8T features a “new system of heat dissipation” to keep it cool while charging. In order to keep an eye on how hot the handset is, the machine reportedly has 12 temperature sensors. There is no indication of whether wireless charging would be enabled by the OnePlus 8T, though.

Meet Warp Charge 65 – a day’s power in 15 minutes. #OnePlus8T — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 24, 2020

The planned use of the dual-cell 65W fast charging device by OnePlus comes after Oppo launched a related technology with the Find X2 in the form of the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0.0. Find X2 Pro intends to charge up to 100% in 38 minutes, and OnePlus 8 T is likely to have similar figures as well.

OnePlus reported earlier this week that the new 8T would sport a 120Hz refresh rate display. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset, combined with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, is expected to power the OnePlus 8T. A quad rear camera system will also come with the handset, which will include a main 48-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Renders of the phone, along with a rectangular camera module, have also hinted at a hole-punch design.