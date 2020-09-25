The OnePlus 8T is going to hit the market on October 14 with a 6.55″ 120Hz FullHD+ flat display. Now, the company has confirmed that phone will be packed by 4,500 mAh with 65W fast charging. OnePlus’ 65W fast charging is known as Warp Charge 65. According to the OnePlus, it will provide 8T “a day’s power in 15 minutes”. In simple words, it will charge the battery from ZERO to “almost 58%” in 15 minutes, and 100% in 39 minutes.

OnePlus 8T is not coming with a single 4,500 mAh battery. The phone will have two cells of 2,250 mAh each for faster charging. Its charger supports the 45W PD standard, which means it can fast-charge some third-party devices, according to OnePlus.

OnePlus 8T to Pack 4,500 mAh- It’s Official

Meet Warp Charge 65 – a day’s power in 15 minutes. #OnePlus8T — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 24, 2020

Earlier this week, OnePlus confirmed the upcoming 8T will be coming with a 120Hz refresh rate display. Moreover, the device will have a quad-camera array on its rear based around a 48-megapixel main sensor alongside ultrawide, macro, and portrait sensors. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Well, the launch date is not so far but still, we haven’t heard huge amounts about the phone.

