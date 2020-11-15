All tech giants are busy in bringing the new innovations in the coming year. Samsung is working to bring the Galaxy S21 series at the start of next year. Now OnePlus has also started working on its upcoming flagship device. OnePlus 9 has started appearing in rumours and leaks. Now, First OnePlus 9 CAD Renders Surface.

First OnePlus 9 CAD Renders Surface

The upcoming OnePlus 9-series are expected to land earlier next year in March. Earlier, we came to know that OnePlus is planning to launch three OnePlus 9 phones. But later it said to be fake. But we may get more information about it in the coming days. Now we have CAD-based renders of what seems to be the vanilla OnePlus 9.

See Also: OnePlus Nord N100 Lands with A Massive Battery

The renders reveal that the coming OnePlus 9 will come with a triple camera setup. However, the actual resolution is not known yet. Also, the phone will come with an off-centred punch-hole design for the selfie camera. This is all the renders have revealed about the phone.

The rumours have revealed that the coming phone will come with 144Hz displays with the vanilla offering a smaller 6.55-inch one. Furthermore, OnePlus 9 lineup is expected to offer 60W wireless fast charging along with its massive 5000 mAh battery. Customers can also expect punch-hole displays with amazingly thin bezels—one plus 9 series support for QHD+ AMOLED panel along with 144Hz refresh rate.

According to the officials, the new 9 phones will resemble OnePlus 8T but with upgraded cards and camera.

These are all rumours. We will get more official information about the phones in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.