OnePlus 9 or Galaxy S21 Ultra: Which flagship worth buying

Given that Samsung is currently running promotions for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, bringing its starting price down to a grand. The OnePlus released the first $999 handset, the OnePlus 8 Pro, last year, it doesn’t seem illogical to compare the OnePlus 9 to Samsung’s best of the season S21 Ultra.

After launching a trio of well-received flagship phones as part of the Galaxy S21 campaign, you’d think Samsung will be sitting comfortably. However, as impressive as the S21 is, OnePlus has released a lower-cost option that matches the S21 on certain main features.

OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 is the company’s newest and best flagship device, featuring lightning-fast charging and stellar cameras from Hasselblad.

The OnePlus 9 has a curved Gorilla Glass back, a ‘polyurethane polymer casing,’ a flat screen with thin bezels, and a punch-hole monitor in the top left corner, as well as a flat screen with minimal bezels. The phone comes in three colors: Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, and Astral Black, and it has a big camera block in the upper left corner of the back. Its dimensions are 160 x 74.2 x 8.7mm, and it weights 192 grams. It is equipped with Snapdragon 888 cpu, 128GB of ram, and IP68 certification for water resistance.

Pros

Wired charging at 65 watts and wireless charging at 50 watts

Camera setup supported by Hasselblad

OxygenOS app is simple and customizable.

Lower price

The camera system has been developed in collaboration with Hasselblad. On the rear, there’s a triple-lens camera with a 48MP f/1.8 main camera, a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP monochrome camera that interacts with the main camera to capture more accurate black and white images.

Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the next in a long line of colossal Samsung smartphones. The diagonal measurement of the panel is 6.8 inches, which puts it squarely in tablet territory. Since it is a little narrower and has curved corners, it is much more convenient to grip than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The key structural adjustment made by Samsung was the incorporation of the metal rails on the sides into the sensor array on the rear. At its native 3200 x 1440 resolution, it supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The S21 series is the first mass-market smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 chip. It also works with Wi-Fi 6E and all 5G variants.

Samsung’s S Pen stylus is now supported for the first time on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, has a bigger 5,000mAh battery, but the maximum wired charging wattage is only 45W, and wireless charging is much slower.

Mesmerizing 108MP optically stabilized main camera with 8K video capture sits alongside a 12MP super-wide angle snapper on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Unlike the OnePlus 9, which only has a single telephoto sensor, the Samsung phone has two 10MP cameras, one of which uses a periscope system to have a greater zoom capability.

Finally, both phones are among the best of the best; you’ll get strong hardware, excellent cameras, beautiful design, and responsive software with both.