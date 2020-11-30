OnePlus 9 series is in news these days. The series will include a vanilla and a Pro version. The previous rumours revealed that the coming phone will come camera design similar to the 8T and Nord N-series. There are two prominent camera modules plus two smaller lenses. There is a wide, ultra-wide and telephoto camera, but the function of the fourth camera is not known yet. However now, New OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro Renders Show A Close Look. Let’s have a look at them.

LetsGoDigital and Concept Creator worked together to create new renders of the device for everyone to enjoy. First of all, OnePlus 9 Pro will come with curved sides of the screen. Also, it will have a 6.7” screen with up to 144 Hz. Moreover, the Pro version will feature beefed-up stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. On the other hand, the vanilla version will have a flat-screen.

Furthermore, the vanilla model will be available in several different colours. Also, it has a triple camera setup at the back.

One more interesting thing about the launch of the series is that it will launch earlier than usual. Most probably, the phones will debut by mid-March. On the other hand, Samsung has planned to bring the Galaxy S21 earlier than its predecessors.

Additionally, both phones will be powered by the new Snapdragon 875 chipset. Also, these will have 8 GB of RAM. The charging system will move up to 65W.

