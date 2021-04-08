OnePlus 9 Pro users are reporting of overheating issues

Overheating problems have been reported by OnePlus 9 Pro users. The phone is said to heat up frequently, particularly when using the camera app. Several people have taken to the OnePlus online site to express their dissatisfaction with the situation.

OnePlus has already admitted the problem and told a newspaper that a software update will be released soon and will fix the bugs.

One individual in particular attempted to shoot a 4K 60fps clip but was only able to get a minute’s worth of video due to overheating. Due to the overheating problem, another OnePlus 9 Pro owner was unable to take a photo in direct sunlight.

#OnePlus9Pro

This is the last thing you wanna see when ur out taking images. Barely took 6 images in 5 minutes and this message popped up “Unable to take pictures as the phone’s temperature is too high” 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/j9dXfp7mIk — Tecworkz (@tecworkz) April 3, 2021

In addition, an Android System warning will appear in parallel with this, indicating that the phone has cooled enough to be used normally again.

While charging their phones, some OnePlus 9 Pro owners are experiencing the same problem. Overheating issues can also cause a lot of battery drain in some situations.

It’s unknown what’s causing the problem and whether it’s affecting a limited number of units or is a larger concern.

“We do know one thing, though: OnePlus is aware of the problem”. According to a company representative, it’s a recognized concern that will be addressed in upcoming updates, which may arrive in the next few weeks, potentially fixing the problem before summer weather makes it worse.