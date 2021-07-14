OnePlus 9 series delisted from the Geekbench score, Here’s why

OnePlus has found itself in a predicament that it has created for itself. Following an in-depth investigation by tech geeks, the firm’s flagship phones, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, have both been delisted. Tech experts discovered that the company was utilising app IDs to restrict the Snapdragon 888’s performance on some widely used applications. As a result, Geekbench removed the devices from its benchmark rankings.

The firm then published an initial statement, emphasizing that the changes were intended for a better user experience, not for benchmarking purposes.

Now, a latest statement from the “Never Settle” company goes into further depth, claiming that the sheer strength of current flagship CPUs is sometimes overwhelming, particularly in scenarios combining social media apps, browsers, and some light games.

“As a consequence of this feedback, our R&D team has spent the last several months working to improve device performance when running some of the most popular apps, including Chrome, by matching the app’s processing requirements with the most appropriate power. This has aided in providing a seamless experience while lowering battery usage”, said OnePlus official.

OnePlus has also put Qualcomm in the limelight by indicating that their CPUs are ‘overkill,’ and that the Snapdragon 888 is to blame since it runs too hot and consumes too much energy. It would be fascinating to watch whether Qualcomm, which is also being dragged through the dirt by OnePlus, enters the battle to defend itself.

“When you use apps or play intensive games on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, the Snapdragon 888 processor, which has the extremely strong X1 CPU core, will function at full speed to give the greatest experience. However, for tasks that do not need full power, like as viewing a webpage or scrolling through Twitter and Instagram, the CPU does not need to operate at almost 3GHz to perform properly”, the company official further added to its new statement.