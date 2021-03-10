OnePlus 9 series features, release date confirmed

Both the regular OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro have been extensively leaked in recent months, indicating that OnePlus is working on them.

However, there’s another gadget that’s been making the rounds: the OnePlus 9E. The OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 9 Lite are other names for this unit.

Release Date

We saw the first leak about the OnePlus 9 series shortly after the launch of the OnePlus 8T last year. According to the leak, OnePlus planned to release its next-generation flagship devices four weeks ahead of schedule. If that’s the case, the OnePlus 9 series may be announced as early as next month.

It’s also important to note that the OnePlus 9 series is most likely codenamed “lemonade,” as shown by the Settings APK from the OnePlus 8 series’ Open Beta 3 late last year.

Model Number

The OnePlus 9 will be known by the model numbers LE2110, LE2117, and LE2110, while the OnePlus 9 Pro will be known by the model numbers LE2120 and LE2127, according to the leak.

Design

Since the OnePlus 9 is said to have a flat display, the OnePlus 9E is likely to do the same, leaving the curved display to the OnePlus 9 Pro. According to rumors, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will have a punch hole front camera in the top left corner of the panel, so we can expect the cheaper model to have one as well.

Color

The Astral Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist colorways of the OnePlus 9 will be visible. The smartphone will be available in two colorways on T-Mobile: Astral Black and Winter Mist, with Gloss Black and Gloss gradient purple models on Verizon.