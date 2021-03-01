OnePlus 9 series launch date to be revealed on March 8

It’s obvious that OnePlus is gearing up for one of the most important releases in its brief yet eventful history as an underdog smartphone manufacturer. OnePlus will reveal the launch date of the OnePlus 9 series on March 8. The phone was previously rumored to be released in March, but no official date has been announced.

OnePlus broadcasted its OnePlus 8 series event on April 14 last year, and the coronavirus danger has not really gone away since then, so the 9 series launch will also be a digital event as well.

According to reports, the new OnePlus series is scheduled to include three smartphones: the basic 9, 9 Pro, and an inexpensive smartphone, the OnePlus 9E/9R/9 Lite. Oneplus watch is also expected to launch the same day.

According to the leaked information, the new 9 series will be powered by Qualcomm’s highest level Snapdragon 888 SoC with Adreno 660 GPU and will feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display (1080×2400 pixel). The display will also have a pixel density of 402ppi and will be capable of a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of data.

A 12MP primary sensor, as well as 48MP and 8MP sensors, will be included in the 9 model. The phone will be able to record video in 8K at 30 frames per second. The phone will be powered by a 4500mAh battery that can charge at up to 65W.