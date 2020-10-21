



OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro this year in April. But it seems like the company is planning to bring the OnePlus 9 series earlier than its predecessors. Just like its predecessors, the lineup will include an OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro models. Android Central citing insider sources revealed it. Currently, we do not know the exact launch date of the upcoming OnePlus phone.

OnePlus 9 Series to Launch Earlier than its Predecessor

However, some reports are claiming that the phone will launch sometime in mid-March next year. The early launch will give the company more time to focus on the T model. Although, the company has not revealed any information regarding it yet.

As far as the specs of the phone are concerned, it is said that the phone will come with the upcoming Snapdragon 875 SoC. Moreover, the phone features a 120Hz AMOLED display.

Furthermore, OnePlus 9 lineup is expected to offer 60W wireless fast charging along with its massive 5000 mAh battery. Customers can also expect punch-hole displays with amazingly thin bezels—one plus 9 series support for QHD+ AMOLED panel along with 144Hz refresh rate.

According to the officials, the new 9 phones will resemble OnePlus 8T but with upgraded cards and camera.

