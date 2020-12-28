OnePlus 9 to support ‘Reverse Wireless Charging’

We’ve noticed quite a few leaks about the new premium series in the last few weeks, and so we’ve heard that the brand will be unveiling the OnePlus 9 series four weeks prior than just its official release date.

Referencing its sources, it confirms that the OnePlus 9 will get a flat-screen screen and it will also support wireless charging. In addition, there would also be ‘reverse wireless charging’, which ensures that you can charge your other devices by holding them at the back side of the new upcoming phone.

As per new findings, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro would be operated by Qualcomm’s newest model Snapdragon 888 chipset. Phones will debut a new camera module configuration with revised camera hardware, and the new phone will have 8GB of RAM, 128GB of on-board storage, and a 4.500mAh battery.

From a reliable source, which has also announced that both 9 and 9 Pro will provide 30W fast wireless power technology. These devices will embrace the ‘reverse wireless technology’ technology for the first time for the company.

Not only this, the 9 lineup is also expected to consist of another device which will be OnePlus 9 lite that will supposedly borrow a lot from the 8T. Rumors are that this phone will support the Snapdragon 865 along with 65W fast charging technology.