A few days earlier, OnePlus CEO Mr Pete Lau revealed that the company will unveil the OnePlus 9R 5G on March 23 alongside the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. Now just before the launch, the OnePlus 9R 5G Teased with Gaming Triggers on OnePlus India’s Twitter page.

The picture includes a silhouette of the phone, and while it doesn’t reveal the phone in its entirety, you can clearly see its right side frame is home to the power button. The smartphone also appears to have two gaming triggers attached to it. That’s because the 9R 5G will be a gaming phone.

It’s currently unclear whether the attachable gaming triggers will be the only gaming accessory for the 9R 5G or the phone will come with any other features to enhance the mobile gaming experience.

Just recently, the OnePlus 9 series got 3C certifications. OnePlus 9 and 9 PRo will come with a 45W charging speed. According to rumours, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will have a punch-hole front camera in the top left corner of the panel. We will surely get more official information about the devices tomorrow. Stay tuned.

