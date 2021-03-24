OnePlus unveiled their latest OnePlus 9 flagship series at the recent launch event including the budget-friendly OnePlus 9R. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 870 at its heart that is paired with 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

The powerhouse is backed by a 4500 mAh battery that charges fast with 65W Warp Charge technology. The phone employs vapor chamber cooling and has OxygenOS based on Android11.

OnePlus 9R Goes Official

The design of the OnePlus 9R is almost identical to the OnePlus 9 Pro. It has flat screen that measures a 6.55”. It has a AMOLED screen that produces a full HD resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone carries a embedded fingerprint scanner into the display.

The phone is available in Lake Blue and Carbon Black shades. There is no 3.5mm audio jack. This new phone has a NFC support and dual stereo speakers.