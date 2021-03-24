OnePlus 9R Goes Official

Zainab SaeedLast Updated: Mar 24, 2021
OnePlus unveiled their latest OnePlus 9 flagship series

OnePlus unveiled their latest OnePlus 9 flagship series at the recent launch event including the budget-friendly OnePlus 9R. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 870 at its heart that is paired with 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

The powerhouse is backed by a 4500 mAh battery that charges fast with 65W Warp Charge technology. The phone employs vapor chamber cooling and has OxygenOS based on Android11.

The design of the OnePlus 9R is almost identical to the OnePlus 9 Pro. It has flat screen that measures a 6.55”. It has a AMOLED screen that produces a full HD resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone carries a embedded fingerprint scanner into the display.

The phone is available in Lake Blue and Carbon Black shades. There is no 3.5mm audio jack. This new phone has a NFC support and dual stereo speakers.

Some other specs of OnePlus 9R:

PLATFORM OS Android 11, OxygenOS 11
Chipset Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm)
CPU Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
GPU Adreno 650
MEMORY Card slot No
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
UFS 3.1
MAIN CAMERA Quad 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS
16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERA Single 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0µm
Features Auto-HDR
Video [email protected], gyro-EIS
SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go

Zainab SaeedLast Updated: Mar 24, 2021
