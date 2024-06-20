OnePlus is about to introduce the Ace 3 Pro, and several leaksters have already shared details about the upcoming smartphone, including its battery capacity and memory configurations. According to information from Digital Chat Station, the company has made significant advancements in battery technology, resulting in larger batteries housed within thinner packages. This new development will debut in the Ace 3 Pro and will be available in all future flagship models, including the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro: Battery Capacity, and Memory Options Unveiled

Enhanced Battery Technology

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will feature a substantial battery upgrade. The current model, the OnePlus Ace 2 (internationally known as the OnePlus 11R), comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that measures 6 mm in thickness. The upcoming Ace 3 Pro, however, will boast a 6,100 mAh battery that is just 5.51 mm thin. This advancement suggests a significant improvement in battery capacity without compromising on the phone’s slim profile.

OnePlus and CATL have jointly developed a new battery technology, believed to be the Glacier Battery. It was introduced to the public earlier this week and is expected to be incorporated into a variety of devices with both flat and curved sides, as well as front and back panels. This innovation represents a major step forward in battery design, promising longer battery life and improved overall performance for OnePlus devices.

Memory and Storage Options

In terms of memory and storage, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will offer impressive configurations. According to the leaks, the phone will be available with either 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage or a more expansive 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. There is also speculation about a more affordable variant featuring 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, potentially priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately $415). While OnePlus has not officially confirmed these details yet, they indicate that the company is aiming to provide a range of options to cater to different user needs and budgets.

Colour Variants and Special Editions

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be available in at least three colour options: plain Black, leather Green, and Ceramic White. The Ceramic White variant is anticipated to be marketed as a “Collector’s Edition,” offering a premium look and feel. These colour choices provide users with a variety of aesthetic options, enhancing the appeal of the device.

