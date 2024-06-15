OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Battery & Charging Details Surfaced Online

OnePlus is wrapping up to launch the highly anticipated Ace 3 Pro. It is an amazing upper-midrange smartphone that promises high-end features at an affordable price. The upcoming OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is slated to sit just below the flagship OnePlus 12 in the company’s portfolio, generating significant buzz in the tech community. Rumors claim that this device will launch exclusively in China, however, there is speculation that it might reach international markets under a different name. In a recent development, Ace 3 Pro’s battery and charging details got leaked! Let’s dig into it.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Battery and Charging Capabilities

According to the latest leak, the Ace 3 Pro will boast a massive 6,100 mAh battery. This significant battery capacity will be paired with support for 100W fast wired charging, a combination that is anticipated to remain unique for a while. While other mobile phones may have similarly-sized batteries or fast charging capabilities, the Ace 3 Pro’s combo will likely set it apart in 2024. The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is tipped to follow the trend set by the Ace 3, which is sold globally as the OnePlus 12R. Additionally, rumors claim that the Ace 3V can be rebranded version of Nord 4 for international markets.

Anticipated Specifications

The Ace 3 Pro will boast the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, providing top-tier performance. With up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, this device will be a good option for users who need extensive multitasking capabilities and ample storage space. Moreover, these specifications aim to position the Ace 3 Pro as a strong contender to the OnePlus 12.

As per camera details, Ace 3 Pro’s main camera will boast a 50 MP resolution, using Sony’s IMX890 sensor. This high-quality sensor ensures excellent photo and video capabilities. Moreover, the device will feature an 8 MP ultrawide camera and a 2 MP macro camera, for different photography needs. It is pertinent to mention that the device will not include a telephoto camera, differentiating it from the OnePlus 12.

The upcoming OnePlus Phone will sport a metal frame. It will be available in different back options, including glass, leather, and ceramic. The device will sport a 1220p display, providing sharp and vibrant visuals. Moreover, the Ace 3 Pro will adopt a design different from its predecessors, offering a fresh aesthetic appeal.