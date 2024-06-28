OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Goes Official With SD8G3 Chipset

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro has been in the rumor mill for many weeks. Finally! The wait is over. OnePlus has wrapped off the highly anticipated Ace 3 Pro recently. The all-new OnePlus phone is a notable upgrade in the Ace series, closing the gap with the flagship OnePlus 12. It comes with a plethora of amazing features. Let’s dig into what the handset offers.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Specs

The newly launched OnePlus phone features a slightly smaller 6.78-inch 8T LTPO OLED display with FHD+ resolution. It comes with a 1-120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. The powerful flagship chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powers it. Moreover, the phone offers configurations with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

The camera setup of the smartphone is quite identical to that of the OnePlus 12R. It boasts a 50MP main sensor (f/1.8, OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. One of the standout features is the new Glacier Battery tech, providing a 6,100 mAh capacity, the largest in any OnePlus phone yet. The battery claims to retain 80% capacity after four years and supports 100W SuperVOOC S charging, achieving a full charge in 36 minutes. Isn’t it amazing?

Additionally, the Ace 3 Pro boasts an enhanced passive cooling system with a 9126mm² VC heat dissipation area. It offers 36% better cooling than its predecessor and 70% improved thermal conductivity. Moreover, the handset includes an IP65 rating, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4.

The Ace 3 Pro color options include Porcelain White, Green Field, and Titanium Silver. Pricing starts at CNY 3,199 ($440) for the 12GB/256GB model and goes up to CNY 4,399 ($605) for the 24GB RAM and 1TB storage version. Open sales in China will begin on July 3.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Price:

12GB/256GB: CNY 3,199 ($440)

16GB/256GB: CNY 3,499 ($481)

16GB/512GB: CNY 3,799 ($522)

24GB/1TB: CNY 4,399 ($605)

With these features, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro stands out as a powerful, cost-effective alternative to flagship models in the smartphone market. What do you think? Do share in the comment section.