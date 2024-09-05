OnePlus Ace 5 Latest Leak Reveals Powerful Specs & Design

OnePlus is wrapping up to launch its highly anticipated flagship phones in the coming months. Yes, you thought right. I am talking about the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro. The duo will reportedly make its debut between October and December. These upcoming devices will be strong contenders in the high-end flagship market. The latest leak from a renowned tipster revealed exciting details about their specs and design. Let’s dig into it.

OnePlus Ace 5 & Ace 5 Pro Specs

According to a recent leak, the Ace 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. On the other hand, the more refined Ace 5 Pro will boast the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. This is a noteworthy upgrade over the OnePlus Ace 3, which featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for the vanilla model and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for the Pro variant. The integration of this new chipset indicates that the Ace 5 series will be a powerhouse for gaming, multitasking, and more.

One of the standout features of the upcoming OnePlus phones will be their high-density silicone battery, which is anticipated to have a capacity of over 6000mAh. The duo will reportedly feature a 6,200mAh battery with 100W fast charging, allowing users to power up quickly and stay connected throughout the day. This massive battery capacity, combined with fast charging will deliver outstanding longevity and convenience.

Design & Build

The duo will feature a customised BOE X2 1.5K 8T LTPO display with flat edges and ultra-thin bezels. The screen size for the Ace 5 is anticipated to be 6.78 inches. It will offer a large, immersive experience perfect for media consumption and gaming. The display will also support a high refresh rate, improving smoothness and responsiveness. OnePlus Ace 5 series will boast a right-angled metal middle frame, adding durability to the devices. Moreover, the Ace 5 Pro can come with a ceramic or glass back, lending a premium feel.

Camera Setup

Both the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro will feature 50MP triple camera setups. It is pertinent to mention that these flagships won’t include a periscope lens like the OnePlus 13 series. The camera setup itself will deliver high-quality shots with excellent detail and clarity. The focus will remain mainly on versatility and high performance in regular photography scenarios.

Some rumors claim that the Ace 5 might launch globally under a different name—potentially as the OnePlus 13R. However, the Ace 5 Pro may remain exclusive to China. More leaks and details will pop up in the coming weeks. So, stay tuned to learn more about this powerhouse.