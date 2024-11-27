OnePlus Ace 5 Officially Confirmed: Big Battery, Powerful Chipset & Stunning Display

Tetraphobia, the fear of the number 4, is a famous cultural phenomenon in China. OnePlus is staying true to this well-known tradition by skipping “Ace 4” and naming its upcoming series OnePlus Ace 5. The company recently confirmed the naming strategy on Weibo, giving additional hints about the phones’ groundbreaking performance. Moreover, OnePlus CEO Li Jie teased that the Ace 5 series will deliver extraordinary performance, a generation ahead of its competition.

Anticipated OnePlus Ace 5 Specs

The OnePlus Ace 5 will launch internationally as the OnePlus 13R. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset will reportedly power the handset. Meanwhile, the Ace 5 Pro will pack the even more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite, marking a clear distinction between the two variants. The duo will launch in December, offering flagship-level hardware tailored for gaming, multitasking, and performance enthusiasts.

OnePlus Ace 5 will sport a flat 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a “1.5K” resolution. Moreover, the phone will feature up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, providing plenty of space and speed. On the camera front, the Ace 5 will reportedly sport a 50 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP decorative sensor (likely macro or depth), and a 16 MP selfie snapper.

A massive 6,000 mAh+ battery with 100W wired fast charging will keep its lights on. The Ace 5 Pro will likely feature even more advanced capabilities, positioning itself as a premium offering in the series. With a December launch anticipated, OnePlus is set to shake up the market once again, delivering a series that blends performance, innovation, and style. So, stay tuned for more updates. Let’s see what OnePlus brings to the table with this highly anticipated offering.

Check Out: Google Gemini Gets Smarter with Spotify Integration: A New Era of Voice-Controlled Music – PhoneWorld