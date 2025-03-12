OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new upper-midrange smartphone — one that’s already being labelled a ‘flagship killer’ thanks to its impressive specs. While the exact name remains unclear, according to the leak, it will be called either the OnePlus Ace 5V or the OnePlus Ace 5S. It’s set to succeed last year’s Ace 3V, which debuted in March 2024.

OnePlus Ace 5V Leak: Is This the Most Powerful Mid-Range Phone Yet?

The phone has already appeared in many leaks and rumours. Let’s see what exactly the phone will come with.

Big Display and Smooth Refresh Rate

The upcoming OnePlus device will sport a 6.83-inch LTPS OLED flat screen with a 1.5K resolution — a sweet spot between Full HD+ and QHD for improved sharpness without sacrificing battery life. The display will also support a 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and a responsive gaming experience.

With such a large, high-quality display, this phone could attract users who prioritize media consumption, gaming, and productivity on the go.

Powerful Dimensity 9400+ Chipset

Under the hood, OnePlus will pack MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400+ chipset — an upgraded version of the Dimensity 9400. This chipset is likely to bring flagship-level performance, rivalling Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 series. If true, this could position the device as a strong alternative to more expensive flagship phones, making it a true “flagship killer”.

The combination of a high-refresh-rate OLED display and this powerful SoC suggests that OnePlus is targeting gamers and power users who want top-tier performance without paying premium flagship prices.

Camera Setup: A 50 MP Main Shooter

On the camera front, the phone will feature a 50 MP primary camera on the back. However, unlike some higher-end models, no telephoto lens is available. This hints at a simpler camera setup, possibly relying on digital zoom and OnePlus’ software enhancements to deliver decent long-range shots.

The focus seems to be on delivering a reliable main camera for everyday photography rather than competing with the ultra-premium multi-lens camera systems found on flagship devices.

Battery and Charging: Big Capacity or Faster Speeds?

Battery details are still up in the air, but OnePlus appears to be weighing two options:

7,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging

7,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging

The larger battery would offer exceptional endurance, which is ideal for heavy users who prioritize long-lasting power. On the other hand, the 100W charging variant would deliver faster top-ups, likely going from 0 to 100% in under 30 minutes — a feature OnePlus fans have come to expect.

Design and the New Button

The rear design is “simple”, though what that entails remains unclear. One notable change is the removal of the classic Alert Slider, a staple of OnePlus phones. There is now a new button, but details on its functionality are scarce. This could be a customizable button, similar to what we’ve seen on the OnePlus Open and other recent models.

Launch Timeline

While there’s no official launch date yet, it’s reasonable to assume the device could debut within the next few weeks. With the Ace 3V approaching its one-year anniversary, OnePlus is likely to unveil its successor soon to maintain momentum in the competitive mid-range market.

If the leaks hold true, this new OnePlus phone could be an exciting choice for those seeking flagship-level performance without the hefty price tag.

