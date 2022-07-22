OnePlus Ace Pro Is On Its Way With Flagship Snapdragon Chipset

OnePlus is wrapping to launch its upcoming smartphone Oneplus 10T. The highly anticipated handset is just around the corner and is all set to make its debut on August 3. The smartphone is tipped to come with OxygenOS 13 on stage and Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. However, the latest reports claim that this is not the only handset by the company to boast the flagship chipset. There is another phone OnePlus has in the pipeline that is the OnePlus Ace Pro.

OnePlus Ace Pro Will Come With 16GB Of RAM

According to some reports, a device named OnePlus Ace Pro is also in the pipeline with the latest and greatest Snapdragon, 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone will also have 16 GB RAM and 150W fast charging. If it came out to be true the 16 GB RAM option is good news for all OnePlus fans. The company offers no phone with a high memory option to date. We are yet to see a smartphone from the company with such a high memory option. It means that the OnePlus 10T will be able to join an exclusive group of smartphones that offers this feature. It is quite obvious by seeing the brand’s history that there will be two different names for domestic and overseas variants. So, it might be the 10T with a new name for the global market.

A handful of smartphones by another totally independent smartphone brand, namely Realme comes with 150W fast charging. Let’s see will OnePlus follow the footsteps of bringing this feature to its smartphone or not.

OnePlus Ace Pro might be the 10T. However, there is also the possibility that the Ace Pro and the 10T might be completely different. However, the company Oneplus has the capacity to work on two separate flagships at the same time given the constraints in supply chain and manufacturing the whole industry is experiencing in these trying times. So, let’s see what comes next. There had been no further info regarding the new flagship phones by Oneplus yet. Stay tuned for more updates.

A couple of days, the smartphone company ‘Nothing’ founded by Carl Pei launched its first-ever smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1. If you want to know more about this all-new smartphone, go check the page:

