OnePlus Ace Pro Launch Abruptly Postponed Amid Rising Tensions Within China

OnePlus was all set to launch its smartphone OnePlus Ace Pro today. Everyone was quite anxious as the highly anticipated handset was just around the corner and was all set to make its debut today. However, that didn’t happen. It’s our second news on the mysterious launch cancellations of smartphones. Motorola has recently canceled the launch of Moto Razr 2022 and Moto Edge X30 Pro and now OnePlus has announced the launch cancellation. Reports claim that OnePlus Ace Pro Launch has been canceled due to the rising tensions in China.

OnePlus Ace Pro Launch Canceled At Last Minute

It seems as if the smartphone companies are taking turns to announce launch cancellations. OnePlus took the second turn after Motorola pulled out at the last second. On the company’s official Weibo page, the company has recently issued a machine-translated post.

“I’m very sorry, the OnePlus Ace Pro new product launch and recent related activities have been postponed for some reason, and the follow-up plan will be announced separately.”

There has been no further explanation regarding the cancellation so far, but it’s worth mentioning here that the cancellations coincide with spiking political tensions between the US and China. The Geopolitical tensions are the actual reasons behind OnePlus and Motorola axing their launch events. US Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan on August 2. He has been a vocal critic of China and that’s why China is apparently unhappy with Pelosi’s visit. Moreover, China has also issued notices to US President Joe Biden to “not play with fire.”

Expected OnePlus Ace Pro Specs

OnePlus Ace Pro is in the pipeline with the latest and greatest Snapdragon, 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone will have 16 GB RAM and 150W fast charging. If it came out to be true the 16 GB RAM option is good news for all OnePlus fans. The company offers no phone with a high memory option to date. We are yet to see a smartphone from the company with such a high memory option. It means that the OnePlus Ace Pro will be able to join an exclusive group of smartphones that offers this feature. It is quite obvious by seeing the brand’s history that the OnePlus 10T will be the new name of Ace Pro for the global market.

