A month back the OnePlus Ace was launched in China and the rebranded version in India. Yet this month we have another device from the OnePlus aka OnePlus Ace Racing Edition soon to be launched.

According to the teaser site launched by the company, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is a gaming device and has a stark resemblance with the OnePlus 10 Pro. The design of the Ace Racing Edition is more like the OnePlus 10 Pro, according to a reliable and noted leaker evleaks. The device will not be having the earlier two tone colors instead it is coming in black and blue color. The outer covering will be identical to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The camera section is also the same like 10 Pro, but the large LED flash ring of 10 Pro is replaced a smaller one and a 64MP branding instead. The original Ace had a smaller megapixel camera lens, this means that the Racing Edition will produce better photos.

According to the teaser site the device processors will be the same as the original Ace i.e. the Dimensity 8100 MAX. The display will be LCD with a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Ace had a 120 Hz AMOLE panel.

OnePlus China CEO Li Jie shred some screenshot on their official website, which has highlighted the device display. As per the demand of the consumers, they wanted and preferred and demanded a LCD technology over the OLED. He furthermore added that the device should boost a battery life even in high-performance scenarios

More details about the other specs of the device are not known, but we do not have to wait long. The details of the whole device will be shared at 7 PM on May 17th in China (4:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time).

