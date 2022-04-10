Last month, the OnePlus 10R’s full specs leaked suggesting it won’t be an entirely new smartphone. The phone is expected to launch sometime in Q2 2022. Now, there’s no word on that from OnePlus yet. However, some latest reports revealed that this Dimensity 8100-powered OnePlus smartphone will be actually called the OnePlus Ace. Now, OnePlus Ace specs and design surface online.

OnePlus Ace Specs and Images Surface Online

If that branding sounds familiar to you, it’s because Oppo launched two smartphones with the Ace moniker already – the Reno Ace in 2019 and the Ace2 in 2020. Now, OnePlus is going to use this name.

According to Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus Ace will sport a textured back cover and focus on fast charging and gaming. A couple of its images shared by another tipster reveal the OnePlus Ace (PGKM10) will pack a centred punch-hole display.

Moreover, it will be a rebranded Realme GT Neo3. So, you will get the Dimensity 8100 SoC, 6.7″ 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED screen. Also, the phone will come with a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 4,500 mAh battery with 150W charging.

OnePlus itself has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But we will get more official information in the coming days. So stay tuned.

